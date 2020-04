BRIEF-Gilead Sciences And Second Genome Announce Collaboration In Biomarker And Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drug Discovery

April 6 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES AND SECOND GENOME ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION IN BIOMARKER AND INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE DRUG DISCOVERY

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - CO AND SECOND GENOME ENTERED INTO A FOUR-YEAR STRATEGIC COLLABORATION

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - SECOND GENOME WILL RECEIVE $38 MILLION IN AN UPFRONT PAYMENT

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - CO WILL HAVE OPTION TO WORLDWIDE RIGHTS FOR UP TO FIVE PROGRAMS FOR ALL DISEASES UNDER COLLABORATION