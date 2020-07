BRIEF-Gilead Sciences Announces Initiation Of Phase 1A Clinical Study To Evaluate Investigational, Inhaled Solution Of Remdesivir In Healthy Volunteers

July 8 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - STATEMENT ON INITIATION OF CLINICAL TESTING OF AN INHALED SOLUTION OF REMDESIVIR FOR POTENTIAL OUTPATIENT TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* GILEAD SCIENCES STATEMENT ON THE INITIATION OF CLINICAL TESTING OF AN INHALED SOLUTION OF REMDESIVIR FOR POTENTIAL OUTPATIENT TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - RANDOMIZED, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED TRIAL WILL ENROLL ABOUT 60 HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS AGED 18-45 IN US.

* GILEAD SCIENCES - ANNOUNCE INITIATION OF A PHASE 1A CLINICAL STUDY TO EVALUATE INVESTIGATIONAL, INHALED SOLUTION OF REMDESIVIR IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS

* GILEAD SCIENCES - ADDITIONAL CLINICAL TRIALS EVALUATING REMDESIVIR WITH ANTI-INFLAMMATORY MEDICINES, IN VULNERABLE PATIENTS, OUTPATIENT SETTINGS ONGOING/PLANNED TO INITIATE IN NEAR FUTURE Source text : [bit.ly/3f6SVsR] Further company coverage: