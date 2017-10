Sept 13 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc

* Gilead Sciences - On September 8, 2017 co entered into a $6.0 billion term loan facility credit agreement - SEC Filing‍​

* Gilead Sciences - ‍Proceeds of loans under credit agreement will be used to finance a portion of acquisition of Kite Pharma, Inc.​ Source text: [bit.ly/2eWmxvK] Further company coverage: