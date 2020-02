BRIEF-Gilead Sciences Initiates Two Phase 3 Studies Of Investigational Antiviral Remdesivir For The Treatment Of Covid-19

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES INITIATES TWO PHASE 3 STUDIES OF INVESTIGATIONAL ANTIVIRAL REMDESIVIR FOR THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - U.S. FDA GRANTS INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG AUTHORIZATION TO STUDY REMDESIVIR FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - GILEAD STUDIES WILL EVALUATE TWO DOSING DURATIONS OF REMDESIVIR.

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, MULTICENTER STUDIES WILL ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 1,000 PATIENTS