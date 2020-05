BRIEF-Gilead Sciences Issues Statement On NEJM Publication Of Remdesivir Data From NIAID Study

May 22 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES STATEMENT ON NEJM PUBLICATION OF REMDESIVIR DATA FROM NIAID STUDY

* FINDINGS FROM NIAID TRIAL OF REMDESIVIR IN HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED COVID-19 HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED IN PEER-REVIEWED MEDICAL JOURNAL

* FINDINGS SUPPORT USE OF REMDESIVIR IN POPULATION, WITH LARGEST BENEFIT OBSERVED AMONG INDIVIDUALS WHO REQUIRED OXYGEN SUPPLEMENTATION

* ANTICIPATE THAT RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 SIMPLE-SEVERE STUDY WILL BE PUBLISHED IN NEAR FUTURE

* DATA FROM SIMPLE-SEVERE STUDY SUPPORT TREATMENT OF SOME PATIENTS FOR 5 DAYS RATHER THAN 10 DAYS, DEPENDING ON CLINICAL STATUS

* RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 SIMPLE-MODERATE STUDY ARE EXPECTED AT END OF THIS MONTH Source: bit.ly/3d2rxve