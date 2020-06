June 17 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES STATEMENT ON PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF REMDESIVIR IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19

* GILEAD SCIENCES - TO SOON BEGIN ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF REMDESIVIR IN TREATING ABOUT 50 PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

* GILEAD SCIENCES - TRIAL WILL BE CONDUCTED AT MORE THAN 30 SITES IN THE UNITED STATES & EUROPE