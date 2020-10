BRIEF-Gilead Sciences Issues Statement On Solidarity Trial

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES STATEMENT ON SOLIDARITY TRIAL

* GILEAD SAYS ARE CONCERNED THAT THE DATA FROM THE OPENLABEL GLOBAL TRIAL HAVE NOT UNDERGONE RIGOROUS REVIEW

* GILEAD SAYS IT IS UNCLEAR IF ANY CONCLUSIVE FINDINGS CAN BE DRAWN FROM THE STUDY RESULTS

* GILEAD - WHO PREQUALIFIED REMDESIVIR, WHICH ASSURES PROCUREMENT AGENCIES SUCH AS UN THAT VEKLURY HAS MET GLOBAL STANDARDS OF QUALITY, SAFETY, EFFICACY

* GILEAD SCIENCES- VEKLURY HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED BY THE U.S. FDA FOR ANY USE, AND ITS SAFETY AND EFFICACY HAVE NOT BEEN ESTABLISHED