BRIEF-Gilead Sciences Licenses Respiratory, Herpes Antiviral Research Programs From Novartis

July 19 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES LICENSES RESPIRATORY AND HERPES ANTIVIRAL RESEARCH PROGRAMS FROM NOVARTIS

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - GILEAD WILL ACQUIRE EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE NOVEL SMALL MOLECULES AGAINST THREE UNDISCLOSED TARGETS

* GILEAD-NOVARTIS TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT & IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $291 MILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN MILESTONES

* GILEAD SCIENCES - NOVARTIS IS ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON ANNUAL NET SALES UNDER AGREEMENT