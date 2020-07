July 4 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* NEW FINDINGS ON GILEAD’S BIKTARVY PRESENTED AT AIDS 2020, VIRTUAL INCLUDE POSITIVE SWITCH DATA IN OLDER ADULTS

* GILEAD-OLDER ADULTS WITH DIABETES, HYPERTENSION, CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE, DYSLIPIDEMIA MAINTAINED HIGH RATES OF VIROLOGIC SUPPRESSION POST BIKTARVY SWITCH

* ADDITIONAL DATA PRESENTED SUGGEST PRESENCE OF PRE-EXISTING RESISTANCE IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED PATIENTS SWITCHING TO BIKTARVY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: