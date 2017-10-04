FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gilead Sciences presents results from late-stage study ‍​
October 4, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Gilead Sciences presents results from late-stage study ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* Gilead Sciences Inc - ‍no patients in bictegravir treatment arm demonstrated treatment-emergent resistance through 48 weeks​

* Gilead - ‍bictegravir-containing regimen is non-inferior to boosted protease inhibitor-based regimens in virologically suppressed adult hiv patients

* Gilead Sciences Inc - ‍one participant on drv/ritonavir + abc/3tc developed a treatment-emergent nrti mutation associated with abacavir​

* Gilead - presents results from phase 3 study evaluating patients who switched to a fixed-dose combination from boosted protease inhibitor-based regimens​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

