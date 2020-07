BRIEF-Gilead Sciences Presents Survey Findings On Prep Access And Utilization In The U.S. During COVID-19 Shelter-In-Place Orders

July 8 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES PRESENTS SURVEY FINDINGS ON PREP ACCESS AND UTILIZATION IN THE U.S. DURING COVID-19 SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDERS

* GILEAD SCIENCES-HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS REPORT HIGH RATE OF CONTINUED CARE, PRESCRIBING BEHAVIOR; PRACTICE-SITE RESTRICTIONS AFFECTING >90% OF RESPONDENTS

* GILEAD - SEPARATE CLINICAL DATA SUGGEST NO REPORTED INCREASE IN SEXUAL HEALTH RISK BEHAVIOR FROM BASELINE AMONG DISCOVER TRIAL STUDY PARTICIPANTS