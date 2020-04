BRIEF-Gilead Sciences Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

April 30 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.68

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.22

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.57 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* TOTAL REVENUES FOR Q1 2020 WERE $5.5 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 5% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* TOTAL PRODUCT SALES FOR Q1 2020 WERE $5.5 BILLION COMPARED TO $5.2 BILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES AND NON-GAAP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES IN QUARTER INCREASED PRIMARILY DUE TO GILEAD’S RAMP UP OF REMDESIVIR

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $5.45 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* GILEAD SCIENCES - APPROXIMATELY $4.6 TO $4.8 BILLION OF ACQUIRED IN-PROCESS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND OTHER EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RECOGNIZED IN EARNINGS IN Q2 2020

* ANNOUNCING EXPECTATION THAT MORE THAN 140,000 TREATMENT COURSES OF REMDESIVIR WILL BE MANUFACTURED BY END OF MAY 2020

* IN QUARTER, GILEAD ALSO TOOK SIGNIFICANT STEPS TO EXPAND REMDESIVIR MANUFACTURING PRODUCTION

* ANTICIPATES COVID-19 COULD IMPACT ITS BUSINESS IN THE SHORT-TERM

* DETERMINED TO CONTINUE ITS FULLY ENROLLED TRIALS, TEMPORARILY POSTPONE NEW TRIALS AND PAUSE ENROLLMENT IN OTHER TRIALS

* GILEAD ANNOUNCED IT ANTICIPATES MORE THAN ONE MILLION TREATMENT COURSES WILL BE MANUFACTURED BY DECEMBER 2020

* TREATMENT COURSES PROJECTIONS ASSUME A 10-DAY DOSING DURATION

* GILEAD SCIENCES - NUMBER OF TREATMENT COURSES EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE MAY ACTUALLY BE HIGHER BASED ON RECENT TOPLINE RESULTS FROM FIRST SIMPLE STUDY

* PLANS TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE SEVERAL MILLION REMDESIVIR TREATMENT COURSES IN 2021