May 1 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $1.17 PER SHARE

* QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $1.48 PER SHARE

* REITERATES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,088 MILLION VERSUS $6,505 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY HARVONI SALES $348 MILLION VERSUS $1,371 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.67, REVENUE VIEW $5.40 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.47, REVENUE VIEW $21.29 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: