Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc

* Gilead Sciences says in Sept 2017, post-trial motions judge denied Idenix’s motion for enhanced damages and attorney’s fees - SEC filing

* Gilead Sciences Inc - expect the judge to rule on outstanding motions with relation to Idenix in late 2017 or early 2018