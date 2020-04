April 4 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES SAYS HAVE BEEN TAKING ACTIONS SINCE JANUARY TO RAPIDLY EXPAND PRODUCTION AND INCREASE SUPPLY OF ITS INVESTIGATIONAL DRUG REMDESIVIR

* GILEAD SCIENCES SAYS EXISTING SUPPLY OF REMDESIVIR AMOUNTS TO 1.5 MILLION INDIVIDUAL DOSES Source text: bit.ly/3dXrK3l Further company coverage: