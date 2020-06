BRIEF-Gilead Sciences Secures Exclusive Option To Acquire Pionyr Immunotherapeutics

June 23 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES SECURES EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE PIONYR IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - GILEAD TO ACQUIRE 49.9% EQUITY INTEREST IN PIONYR AND EXCLUSIVE OPTION FOR $275 MILLION

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - PIONYR ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.15 BILLION IN FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT AND RE

* GILEAD SCIENCES - TO PROVIDE FUNDING FOR PIONYR’S CLINICAL PROGRAMS AND WILL HAVE RIGHT TO ACQUIRE REMAINDER OF PIONYR FOR A $315 MILLION OPTION EXERCISE FEE

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - PIONYR’S SHAREHOLDERS MAY RECEIVE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $1.47 BILLION IN OPTION EXERCISE FEES AND FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - PIONYR’S SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE $275 MILLION UPON CLOSING OF DEAL

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - WILL PROVIDE PIONYR ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR PY314 AND PY159 CLINICAL PROGRAMS

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - GILEAD WILL HAVE RIGHT TO NOMINATE ONE INDIVIDUAL TO PIONYR’S BOARD

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - GILEAD AND OTHER STOCKHOLDERS OF PIONYR WILL JOINTLY SELECT AND NOMINATE ONE INDEPENDENT INDIVIDUAL TO PIONYR’S BOARD

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - PIONYR'S SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE $275 MILLION UPON CLOSING