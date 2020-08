BRIEF-Gilead Sciences Statement On State Attorneys General Letter On Remdesivir

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* STATEMENT ON STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL LETTER ON REMDESIVIR

* DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED THAT GROUP OF STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL HAVE CHOSEN TO MISREPRESENT FACTS ON ACCESS TO INVESTIGATIONAL ANTIVIRAL REMDESIVIR

* “ONE SIGNIFICANT FACTUAL ERROR IS THE ASSERTION THAT ALL 3.5 MILLION CURRENT COVID-19 PATIENTS SHOULD BE TREATED WITH REMDESIVIR”

* LETTER TO HHS SECRETARY AZAR, NIH DIRECTOR COLLINS AND FDA COMMISSIONER HAHN IS PREMISED ON MULTIPLE FACTUAL INACCURACIES