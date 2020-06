June 26 (Reuters) - DURECT Corp:

* GILEAD TERMINATES LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR LONG-ACTING INJECTABLE HIV INVESTIGATIONAL PRODUCT

* DURECT CORP - DURECT ANTICIPATES RECOGNIZING REMAINING DEFERRED REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $23.1 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2020

* DURECT CORP - DURECT EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE NET INCOME FOR Q2 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)