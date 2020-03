BRIEF-Gilead To Acquire Forty Seven For $4.9 Billion

March 2 (Reuters) - Forty Seven Inc:

* GILEAD TO ACQUIRE FORTY SEVEN FOR $4.9 BILLION

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - DEAL FOR $95.50 PER SHARE

* FORTY SEVEN INC - FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TENDER OFFER, CO WILL ACQUIRE ALL REMAINING SHARES NOT TENDERED IN OFFER THROUGH SECOND STEP MERGER

* GILEAD SCIENCES - DEAL, WHICH VALUES FORTY SEVEN AT ABOUT $4.9 BILLION, WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOTH GILEAD AND FORTY SEVEN BOARDS OF DIRECTORS

* FORTY SEVEN INC - A WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT OF GILEAD WILL PROMPTLY COMMENCE TENDER OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF FORTY SEVEN’S COMMON STOCK

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - PLANS TO PAY ALL CASH CONSIDERATION FOR TRANSACTION

* GILEAD SCIENCES - TENDER OFFER IS NOT SUBJECT TO A FINANCING CONDITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: