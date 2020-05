BRIEF-Gilead's Investigational Antiviral Remdesivir Receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization For The Treatment Of Covid-19

May 1 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD’S INVESTIGATIONAL ANTIVIRAL REMDESIVIR RECEIVES U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - BASED ON PATIENTS’ SEVERITY OF DISEASE, AUTHORIZATION ALLOWS 5-DAY AND 10-DAY TREATMENT DURATIONS

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - OPTIMAL DURATION OF TREATMENT USING REMDESIVIR IS STILL BEING STUDIED IN ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - U.S. GOVERNMENT WILL COORDINATE DONATION AND DISTRIBUTION OF REMDESIVIR TO HOSPITALS IN CITIES MOST HEAVILY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - OPTIMAL DOSING AND DURATION OF REMDESIVIR FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 IS STILL UNKNOWN

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - REMDESIVIR MUST BE ADMINISTERED INTRAVENOUSLY

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - GILEAD WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS, AND EXPANDED ACCESS AND COMPASSIONATE USE PROGRAMS FOR REMDESIVIR

* GILEAD - SET A GOAL OF PRODUCING AT LEAST 500,000 TREATMENT COURSES BY OCTOBER, 1 MILLION TREATMENT COURSES BY DECEMBER 2020 AND “MILLIONS MORE IN 2021”

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - GILEAD NOW ANTICIPATES BEING ABLE TO COVER SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS BASED ON SIMPLE STUDY RESULTS

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - IN CLINICAL STUDIES WITH REMDESIVIR, INFUSION-RELATED REACTIONS AND LIVER TRANSAMINASE ELEVATIONS HAVE BEEN OBSERVED