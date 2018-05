May 15 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE

* KITE - ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE

* KITE - FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: