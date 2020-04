BRIEF-Gimi MS Corp Says Received Written Notification Of Force Majeure Claim From BP Mauritania Investments

April 7 (Reuters) - Gimi MS Corp:

* FLNG GIMI FORCE MAJEURE CLAIM

* RECEIVED WRITTEN NOTIFICATION OF FORCE MAJEURE CLAIM FROM BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS UNDER LEASE & OPERATE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB. 26, 2019

* BP IS NOT ABLE TO BE READY TO RECEIVE FLOATING LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS FACILITY “GIMI” ON TARGET CONNECTION DATE IN 2022

* BP ESTIMATES AT THIS STAGE THAT CONSEQUENTIAL DELAY CAUSED BY CLAIMED FORCE MAJEURE EVENT IS IN ORDER OF ONE YEAR

* BP ESTIMATES THAT IT IS NOT CURRENTLY POSSIBLE TO MITIGATE OR SHORTEN DELAY

* GOLAR ASKED BP TO CLARIFY HOW A FORCE MAJEURE EVENT DISCOVERED RECENTLY COULD IMMEDIATELY IMPACT SCHEDULE BY AN ESTIMATED ONE YEAR

* ENGAGING IN CLARIFICATION & AN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH BP TO ESTABLISH DURATION OF DELAY

* IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KEPPEL SHIPYARD TO RE-SCHEDULE ACTIVITIES IN ORDER TO REDUCE, REPROFILE CAPITAL SPENDING COMMITMENTS FOR 2020 & 2021

* NOTICE GOT FROM BP CLAIMS THAT DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK, BP IS NOT ABLE TO BE READY TO RECEIVE FLOATING LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: