Feb 1 (Reuters) - GIMV NV:

* GIMV ACQUIRES A MAJORITY STAKE IN THE CAPITAL OF FRANCE THERMES IN ORDER TO SUPPORT THE GROUP\‘S AMBITIOUS GROWTH PLANS

GROUP'S ACQUISITION FROM NORMANDIE CAPITAL INVESTISSEMENT, INITIATIVE ET FINANCE AND VOLNEY DÉVELOPPEMENT