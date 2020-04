BRIEF-GIMV Intends To Propose Stable Gross Dividend Of EUR 2.5 Per Share

April 22 (Reuters) - GIMV INVESTERINGSMAATSCHAPPIJ VOOR VLANDEREN NV:

* TRADING UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* INTENDS TO PROPOSE A STABLE GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.5 PER SHARE

* AT END OF MARCH 2020, GIMV’S LIQUIDITY POSITION STOOD AT AROUND EUR 370 MILLION

* TOO EARLY TODAY TO GIVE A CLEAR INDICATION OF IMPACT OF CORONA CRISIS ON PERFORMANCE OF OUR PORTFOLIO COMPANIES IN 2020

* GIMV DISPOSES OF EUR 200 MILLION OF UNDRAWN CREDIT LINES

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: IT IS IMPOSSIBLE FOR GIMV TO MAKE ANY STATEMENT ABOUT HOW STRONG AND LONG AN IMPACT THIS CRISIS WILL HAVE

* GIMV AND ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN CURRENTLY HIGHLY VOLATILE MARKET CONDITIONS, FINANCIALLY, INDUSTRIALLY AND IN TERMS OF CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

AT END OF MARCH 2020, GIMV'S LIQUIDITY POSITION STOOD AT AROUND EUR 370 MILLION