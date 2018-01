Jan 30 (Reuters) - GIMV NV:

* GIMV INVESTS IN FIRE1, A MEDTECH COMPANY DEVELOPING A CONNECTED NOVEL HEART MONITORING SOLUTION

* ‍EUR 7 MILLION INVESTMENT​

* ‍THIS INVESTMENT IS PART OF A SERIES FINANCING OF IN TOTAL EUR 40 MILLION