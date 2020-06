BRIEF-Gimv Says FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation To GTX Go-2 System

June 11 (Reuters) - GIMV INVESTERINGSMAATSCHAPPIJ VOOR VLANDEREN NV:

* GTX MEDICAL ANNOUNCED THAT US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION HAS GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH DEVICE DESIGNATION FOR ITS IMPLANTABLE GO-2 SYSTEM

* THE SYSTEM DESIGNED TO PROMOTE THE RECOVERY OF LEG MOTOR FUNCTIONS AND NEUROLOGICAL CONTROL IN ADULTS WITH SPINAL CORD INJURIES (SCI) AND PARALYSIS

* THE COMPANY ANTICIPATES THE FIRST CLINICAL TRIAL FOR THE COMPLETE GO-2 SYSTEM IN HUMANS TO TAKE PLACE IN 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)