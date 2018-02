Feb 22 (Reuters) - GIMV NV:

* IN THE THIRD QUARTER, THE VALUE OF EQUITY INCREASED FROM EUR 48.5 TO EUR 49.5 PER SHARE AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017.

* TOTAL INVESTMENTS (ON BALANCE SHEET) FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS AMOUNTED TO EUR 132.5 MILLION (EUR 54.9 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER).

* TOTAL DIVESTMENT (ON BALANCE SHEET) FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS AMOUNTED TO EUR 283.6 MILLION (EUR 196.6 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER). Source text : bit.ly/2EJ9lcD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)