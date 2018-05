May 7 (Reuters) - GIMV INVESTERINGSMAATSCHAPPIJ VOOR VLANDEREN NV:

* HAS AGREED WITH OWNERS OF LASER 2000 GMBH TO ACQUIRE A 75% STAKE IN THE COMPANY

* FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR ARMIN LUFT WILL RETAIN A MINORITY INTEREST Source text : bit.ly/2JZ1PIW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)