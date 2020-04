April 15 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* GINKGO BIOWORKS PROVIDES SUPPORT ON PROCESS OPTIMIZATION TO MODERNA FOR COVID-19 RESPONSE

* GINKGO BIOWORKS - CONTRIBUTING ITS PLATFORM INFRASTRUCTURE AND EXPERTISE TO A PROJECT WITH MODERNA

* GINKGO BIOWORKS - GINKGO IS CONTRIBUTING ITS MICROBIAL DISCOVERY, PRODUCTION, AND FERMENTATION INFRASTRUCTURE