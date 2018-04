April 30 (Reuters) - Ginni Filaments Ltd:

* HAS BEEN FIRE ACCIDENT IN ONE OF PLANTS OF COMPANY SITUATED AT KOSI KALAN, DISTT. MATHURA (U.P.) ON APRIL 29, 2018

* SAYS THERE HAS BEEN NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE AND MACHINERY

* SAYS PLANT PRODUCTION RESTORED

* SAYS COTTON STOCK PARTIALLY DAMAGED DUE TO FIRE