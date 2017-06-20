FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Giordano International announces proposed share repurchase
June 20, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Giordano International announces proposed share repurchase

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Giordano International Ltd

* Group sales and gross profits are both registering an increase of 7% in q2 up to early june

* Group comparable store sales and comparable store gross profit in q1 increased by 0.5% and 2.2%, respectively

* ‍Board has been granted a general mandate by shareholders to repurchase up to 157.2 million shares of company​

* ‍Board considers that current trading price of shares does not reflect their intrinsic value​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

