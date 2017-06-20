BRIEF-Giordano International announces proposed share repurchase

1 Min Read
June 20 (Reuters) - Giordano International Ltd
* Group sales and gross profits are both registering an increase of 7% in q2 up to early june
* Group comparable store sales and comparable store gross profit in q1 increased by 0.5% and 2.2%, respectively
* Board has been granted a general mandate by shareholders to repurchase up to 157.2 million shares of company
* Board considers that current trading price of shares does not reflect their intrinsic value