BRIEF-Giordano International Ltd Updates On Suspension Of Business Of Certain Stores

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Giordano International Ltd:

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED OPERATION OF 111 GIORDANO STORES IN PROVINCES IN MAINLAND CHINA UP TO & INCLUDING FEB 13

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED OPERATION OF 28 GIORDANO STORES SITUATED IN HUBEI PROVINCE UP TO AND INCLUDING FEB 13

* UNAUDITED COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG & MACAU SARS DURING CHINESE NEW YEAR FELL 57% & 61% RESPECTIVELY

* UPDATES ON SUSPENSION OF BUSINESS OF CERTAIN STORES IN MAINLAND CHINA DUE OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)