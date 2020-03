BRIEF-Giordano International Says Coronavirus Will Continue To Impact Markets Where Co Operates

March 9 (Reuters) - Giordano International Ltd:

* EPIDEMIC WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT MARKETS WITHIN WHICH CO OPERATES

* CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE IMPLEMENTED 50% VOLUNTARY REDUCTION IN SALARY

* ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH LANDLORDS, PURSUING RENTAL WAIVERS & REDUCTIONS FOR GIORDANO STORES IN VARIOUSMARKETS DURING PERIOD

* EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM MEMBERS IN HK HAVE EACH IMPLEMENTED 30% VOLUNTARY REDUCTION IN SALARIES

* ABOUT 15 MANAGEMENT TEAM MEMBERS FROM HK, MACAU, MAINLAND CHINA HAVE IMPLEMENTED 20% AND 10% VOLUNTARY REDUCTIONS IN SALARIES

