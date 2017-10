Aug 10 (Reuters) - Giordano International Ltd:

* Group sales and gross profit for first half of 2017 rose by 3.4% and 3.8%, respectively.

* Declared an interim dividend of 15.0 hk cents per share

* HY profit after income taxes attributable to shareholders of company increased over last year by 20.1% to hk$245 million

* Comparable store gross profit was up by 6.6% whilst comparable store sales rose by 4.6% year-on-year in HY