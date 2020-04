BRIEF-Giordano International Updates On COVID-19 Impact On Ops

April 20 (Reuters) - Giordano International Ltd:

* GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LTD- AS AT APR 20, MOST OF GROUP’S OUTLETS IN MAINLAND CHINA HAVE RE-OPENED

* GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LTD - EXPECTS CLOSURE OF STORES OUTSIDE GREATER CHINA AND SOUTH KOREA TO CONTINUE FOR SOME TIME

* GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LTD- NEGOTIATING WITH LANDLORDS ACROSS ALL MARKETS TO SEEK FURTHER RENTAL RELIEF AND REDUCTIONS

* GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LTD - AT AT 20 APRIL, CANNOT QUANTIFY ACTUAL IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON GROUP’S INTERIM RESULTS FOR 6 MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30

* GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LTD - WILL CONTINUE TO STREAMLINE ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS TO MINIMIZE COSTS AND EXPENSES