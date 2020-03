March 23 (Reuters) - Gismondi 1754 SpA:

* TO STOP PRODUCTION IN LINE WITH ITALY COVID-19 DECREE

* TO CONTINUE TO SELL PRODUCTS

* TO EVALUATE EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES SUPPORTING COMPANIES AMID COVID-19

* ECONOMIC IMPACT FROM COVID-19 IS DIFFICULT TO EVALUATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)