March 11 (Reuters) - Gismondi 1754 SpA:

* SIGNS DEAL FOR OPENING CORNER AT DEPARTMENT STORE OF ALFARDAN IN QATAR

* AMID COVID-19 CRISIS, CO PLANNED CONTINGENCY PLAN TO SUPPORT 2020 TURNOVER

* AMID COVID-19 CRISIS, CO ESTIMATES FORESEEABLE DECREASE IN REVENUES OF PORTOFINO AND MILAN SEASONAL STORES