BRIEF-Gitanjali Gems Confirms Payment Dispute With Mahesh Bhupathi, Lara Dutta Under Endorsement Deal

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gitanjali Gems Ltd:

* GITANJALI GEMS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON MAHESH BHUPATHI, LARA DUTTA FILING INSOLVENCY CASE AGAINST​ CO

* SAYS THERE ARE DISPUTES BETWEEN CO AND BHUPATHI, DUTTA RELATING TO CONSIDERATION PAYMENT UNDER AN ENDORSEMENT AGREEMENT

* GITANJALI GEMS-‍APPLICANTS HAVE APPROACHED NCLT MUMBAI BENCH FOR RESOLUTION AS OPERATIONAL CREDITORS; CO IN PROCESS OF FILING REPLY

* SAYS ‍“IN DISCUSSION WITH APPLICANTS FOR AMICABLE RESOLUTION OF DISPUTE​”

* SAYS CLAIM OF 2.5 MILLION RUPEES AGAINST CO NOT CONSIDERED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO