Aug 21 (Reuters) - Givaudan SA:

* TERMS OF THE DEAL HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED

* FRAGRANCE OILS’ BUSINESS WOULD HAVE REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY GBP 50 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL SALES TO GIVAUDAN’S RESULTS IN 2018 ON PROFORMA BASIS Source text: bit.ly/30jS80c Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)