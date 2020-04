BRIEF-Givaudan Announces Placement Of 1 Billion Euros Of Senior Debt Notes

April 15 (Reuters) - GIVAUDAN SA:

* ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF EUR 1,000 MILLION OF SENIOR DEBT NOTES

* PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES, INCLUDING THE REFINANCING OF THE ACQUISITION BRIDGE FACILITY IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF UNGERER

* THE EUR 1,000 MILLION NOTES CARRY RESPECTIVELY A MATURITY OF 7 YEARS UNTIL APRIL 2027 (EUR 500 MILLION) AND 12 YEARS UNTIL APRIL 2032 (EUR 500 MILLION)