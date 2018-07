July 19 (Reuters) - Givaudan SA:

* CEO SAYS STILL LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS

* CEO SAYS CAUTIOUS FOR H2 IN FRAGRANCES BECAUSE OF HIGH COMPS, BUT SOME PRICING SHOULD COME THROUGH IN H2

* CEO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT TO FULLY COMPENSATE RAW MATERIAL PRICE INREASE IN FRAGRANCES Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)