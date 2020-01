Jan 24 (Reuters) - Givaudan SA:

* GIVAUDAN CFO SAYS NO SIGN OF A WEAKENING MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT IN 2020, CONFIDENT TO DELIVER ORGANIC SALES GROWTH WITHIN 4-5% MID-TERM GUIDANCE

* GIVAUDAN CFO SAYS ALREADY NEGOTIATED SOME PRICE HIKES FOR 2020, NO ADDITIONAL PRICING ACTION PLANNED FOR THIS YEAR

* GIVAUDAN CFO TELLS REUTERS COMPANY CAN STILL DO BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)