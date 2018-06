June 4 (Reuters) - Givaudan SA:

* GIVAUDAN SAYS GIVAUDAN COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF EXPRESSIONS PARFUMÉES

* GIVAUDAN SAYS HAD ENTERED EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE EXPRESSIONS PARFUMÉES IN DECEMBER 2017 FROM ORFITE AND EXPRESSIONS PARFUMÉES' MANAGEMENT