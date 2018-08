BRIEF-Givaudan confident to meet mid-term guidance

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Givaudan SA:

* GIVAUDAN CEO SAYS EXPECTS RAW MATERIAL PRICES TO RISE 5-6 PERCENT THIS YEAR AND IN 2019

* GIVAUDAN CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO IMPLEMENT PRICE INCREASES WITH ITS CUSTOMERS

* GIVAUDAN CEO SAYS EXPECTS FIRST POSITIVE IMPACT OF 20 MILLION SFR FROM EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME IN 2018

* GIVAUDAN CFO SAYS LEVERAGE RATIO TO RISE THIS YEAR DUE TO NATUREX ACQUISITION, BUT COMPANY HAS CLEAR DELEVERAGING PLAN

* GIVAUDAN CEO SAYS HAS ACQUISITION PIPELINE OF SMALL, MEDIUM AND LARGER TARGETS, BUT DOES NOT WANT TO OVERPAY

* GIVAUDAN CFO SAYS "VERY CONFIDENT" GROUP WILL MEET MID-TERM GUIDANCE FOR GROWTH AND FREE CASH FLOW