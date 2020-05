May 13 (Reuters) - Givaudan:

* GIVAUDAN ANNOUNCES DIVESTITURE OF PROCESSED AND GRATED CHEESE BUSINESS

* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO DIVEST ITS PROCESSED AND GRATED CHEESE BUSINESS TO ST. PAUL GROUP

* PROCESSED AND GRATED CHEESE BUSINESS ACQUIRED FROM VIKA BV CONTRIBUTED CHF 13.5 MILLION TO GIVAUDAN’S FLAVOUR DIVISION SALES IN 2019

* TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED