BRIEF-Givaudan Enters Into Exclusive Negotiations To Acquire Albert Vieille

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Givaudan SA:

* GIVAUDAN MEDIA RELEASE: GIVAUDAN ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ALBERT VIEILLE SAS

* AS PART OF ITS 2020 STRATEGY TO EXPAND CAPABILITIES OF ITS FRAGRANCE BUSINESS, GIVAUDAN TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ALBERT VIEILLE SAS

* WHILE TERMS OF THE DEAL WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED, ALBERT VIEILLE’S BUSINESS WOULD HAVE REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY EUR 30 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL SALES TO GIVAUDAN’S RESULTS IN 2017 ON A PROFORMA BASIS

* GIVAUDAN PLANS TO FUND THE TRANSACTION FROM EXISTING RESOURCES