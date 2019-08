Aug 29 (Reuters) - Givaudan SA:

* CEO SAYS GROWTH AT NATUREX BUSINESS REALLY ACCELERATING SINCE JUNE, CONFIDENT TO BRING ITS PROFITABILITY TO GROUP LEVEL

* CEO SAYS GROWTH MOMENTUM CONTINUES UNCHANGED, NO SLOWDOWN WITH OUR CLIENTS ACROSS REGIONS

* CFO SAYS MOSTLY INTERESTED IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, BUT COULD ISSUE SHARES TO FINANCE BIGGER DEAL IF IT WAS “REALLY CONVINCING” Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)