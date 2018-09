Sept 10 (Reuters) - Givaudan SA:

* ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF EUR 1,300 MILLION OF SENIOR DEBT

* NOTES CARRY MATURITY OF 7 YEARS UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2025 (EUR 500 MILLION) AND 12 YEARS UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2030 (EUR 800 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)