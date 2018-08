Aug 7 (Reuters) - Givaudan Sa:

* SAYS REOPENING TENDER OFFER FOR NATUREX SHARES FROM 8 AUGUST TO 3 SEPTEMBER 2018

* SAYS TENDER OFFER FOR NATUREX SHARES WILL BE REOPENED UNDER AMF GENERAL REGULATIONS IN ORDER TO ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS WHO HAVE NOT YET DISPOSED OF THEIR SHARES TO DO SO UNDER THE SAME TERMS

* SAYS ALSO CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO IMPLEMENT A SQUEEZE-OUT PROCEDURE FOLLOWING THE REOPENING OF THE OFFER Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)