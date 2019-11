BRIEF-Givaudan SA To Acquire Cosmetics Business Of Indena

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Givaudan SA:

* GIVAUDAN TO ACQUIRE COSMETICS BUSINESS OF INDENA

* GIVAUDAN AND INDENA WILL ALSO SIGN A LONG TERM PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH INDENA WILL CONTINUE TO MANUFACTURE INGREDIENTS FOR GIVAUDAN, AS WELL AS PROVIDING INNOVATION CAPABILITIES AND OTHER SUPPORTING SERVICES

* THE TERMS OF THE DEAL HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED AND GIVAUDAN PLANS TO FUND THE TRANSACTION FROM EXISTING RESOURCES

* INDENA’S COSMETIC INGREDIENTS BUSINESS WOULD HAVE REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY EUR 8 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL SALES TO GIVAUDAN’S RESULTS IN 2018 ON A PROFORMA BASIS

* THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)